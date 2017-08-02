But-but Russian stooge!

Via CBS:

President Trump has signed a bill a sweeping sanctions measure that targets Russia, Iran and North Korea, a White House official said Wednesday. The president’s signature comes after some speculation that he could veto or not sign the legislation, which passed both chambers of Congress overwhelmingly last week. The bill requires congressional approval before the president can ease or lift sanctions on Russia.

Update:

While he was in favor of the sanctions, he was not happy with the restriction on the Constitutional power of the President that was implicit in the bill.

Although Trump signed the bill, he criticized the legislation as “seriously flawed — particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate.” “Congress could not even negotiate a healthcare bill after seven years of talking. By limiting the Executive’s flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together. The Framers of our Constitution put foreign affairs in the hands of the President,” Trump said in a statement. “This bill will prove the wisdom of that choice.”



