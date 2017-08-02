What happens when you free up business to succeed.

Via NY Post:

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 22,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, boosted by a rally in Apple’s shares.

Apple jumped more than 6 percent in early trades, a day after the world’s largest publicly listed company reported strong results and iPhone sales, and signaled its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone is on schedule. The stock is up about 30 percent this year.

That sent the Dow trading above its latest milestone in the minutes after the market open on Wednesday, capping a slew of strong corporate earnings reports that have fueled investor exuberance despite political turmoil in Washington and President Trump’s inability to execute his pro-growth policies.

