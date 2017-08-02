Liberal heads implode in 3..2..1

Via Daily Caller:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is preparing a concerted campaign against affirmative action policies in higher education, The New York Times has learned.

The Times obtained an internal announcement circulated within DOJ’s civil rights division, a department unit which enforces federal anti-discrimination laws, soliciting interest in “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

The report claims that the purpose of the effort is to identify and litigate against policies which disadvantage white applicants. However, the Times’ report does not identify those sections of the document which evince interest in protecting white students.

