Don’t mess with Texas.

Via Free Beacon:

Gov. Greg Abbott (R., Texas) in a Tuesday op-ed accused liberals of “trying to mess with Texas” by spending George Soros’s money on redistricting efforts.

Writing in the Washington Examiner, Abbott argued that Democrats are planning to spend millions of dollars on elections. That money will go towards recovering from losing the 2016 presidential election, as well as a decade of losing at the state level, by focusing on state races and the coming Congressional redistricting in 2021.

Republicans run the majority in both the House and Senate and are also the majority in both chambers in 32 states. There are also 33 states being run by Republican governors. Democrats lost 12 governorships, nine Senate and 62 House seats, and more than 900 state legislative seats during Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House.

But that balance of power could turn towards the Democratic end of the spectrum if Democrats control the state legislatures and other partisan bodies which decide how to redistrict the House of Representatives and Electoral College in 2021, in order to represent changing population differences between states. This Abbott expects to benefit “booming conservative states such as Texas.”

