Via Free Beacon:

Christopher Wray was confirmed as Director of the FBI on Tuesday almost unanimously, save for the historic no votes of five Democratic Senators.

Wray was confirmed late in the afternoon by a vote of 92-5. Among those voting against him were rumored Democratic presidential hopefuls Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.).

Also voting no were Sens. Ed Markey (Mass.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), and Ron Wyden (Ore.).

Wray was nominated to the position after President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey. He immediately earned praise from Senate Democrats, including from Sen. Al Franken (D., Minn.), who complimented Wray during his confirmation hearing.

“You’ve come here at a hard time. This is under very extraordinary circumstances, and I thank you for your willingness to take on this job, and looking around, I’m feeling that you’ve had a good hearing today, and best of luck to you,” Franken said to Wray at the time.

