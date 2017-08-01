Hillary had/has the Russian connections.

Via Fox News:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders sounded off passionately on Tuesday against the Russia collusion theories pushed by some in the media.

“You guys want to create a narrative that just doesn’t exist,” said the newly appointed press secretary, adding that they “seem obsessed.”

“Everybody wants to make try to make this some story about misleading,” she shot back to a question about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer.

On Monday night, the Washington Post reported that President Trump dictated a misleading statement about his son’s meeting.

“The only thing I see misleading is a year’s worth of stories that have been fueling a false narrative about this Russia collusion and a phony scandal based on anonymous sources,” Huckabee Sanders said.[…]

“If you want to talk about somebody who’s actually been tough on Russia, look at President Trump,” she said.

“If you guys want to talk further about a relationship with Russia, look no further than the Clintons.”

