Amazing, they ACTUALLY found someone uglier than Osama Bin Laden…

Via Daily Mail:

Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza has issued chilling messages aimed at the Saudi royal family.

The 28-year-old, labelled the ‘poster boy’ for al Qaeda, is reportedly poised to lead the terror organisation in a bid to avenge his father’s death.

The first video message from Hamza released a year ago hailed lone-wolf terror attacks and called for an uprising in the kingdom, according to AlMonitor.

The second accused Abdul-Aziz bin Rahman Al Saud – the first monarch and founder of Saudi Arabia – of being a British agent.

Keep reading…