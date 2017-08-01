Uh oh…

Via Washington Examiner:

Tech website Gizmodo sued the FBI Tuesday for access to files the agency holds on ousted Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes.

The website first lodged a request for information on Ailes with the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act on May 18, the day Ailes was found dead in his Florida home at the age of 77 after sustaining a brain injury the week before, reporter Dell Cameron wrote.

The news organization believes the FBI may hold documents about Ailes because he was one of the “most influential and controversial political figures of his era,” Cameron wrote in a statement.

“The FBI failed to provide or formally deny access to the records within the time period allowed under the federal statute,” Cameron said. “Needless to say, we’d really like to read them.”

