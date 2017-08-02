Beat ICE to the punch, self deport.

Via CBS DFW:

Arrests of undocumented immigrants in North Texas have nearly doubled since President Donald Trump took office.

Statistics obtained by CBS 11 show they’ve gone up by nearly 40 percent, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a Fort Worth tortilla shop that doubles as a restaurant, almost everyone is an immigrant, both legal and not. This morning, an undocumented woman ate a late breakfast and planned for what she believes is inevitable deportation.

“It’s pure fear now,” she said. “If I talk to other immigrants, it’s the same. Just fear.”

The mother and wife agreed to speak to CBS 11 if we didn’t show her face or give her name. She says she came to the United States seven years ago to earn money to pay for her kids’ education in Mexico. Since Trump took office, she and her family have been saving money in case they’re deported.

“We already bought boxes so we can start packing our things and sending them to Mexico,” she said.

