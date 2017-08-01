Still leaking.

Via Free Beacon:

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s question and answer session on Monday with congressional interns, which was part of an ongoing, off-the-record summer lecture series, was leaked to Wired magazine.

Before Kushner spoke with the interns, Katie Patru, the deputy staff director of member services, outreach, and communications at the House Administration Committee, told the group not to record the off-the-record session because it would be a “breach of trust,” according to Wired.

“This town is full of leakers and everyone knows who they are, and no one trusts them. In this business your reputation is everything,” Patru said. “I’ve been on the Hill for 15 years. I’ve sat in countless meetings with members of Congress where important decisions were being made.”

“During all those years in all those meetings, I never once leaked to a reporter,” she added. “If someone in your office has asked you to break our protocol and give you a recording so they can leak it, as a manager, that bothers me at my core.”

