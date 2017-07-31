Minus the savage killings and death camps.

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews said President Trump is tossing bodies out of the White House at a rate matching the Russian Revolution and is engaging in purges like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, except Trump is firing people instead of killing them.

Matthews later stated, “I think Trump is scared. … I think all this going around and purging people, just like Kim Jong-un. What does he do? He knocks off all his relatives when he gets scared. When you get scared in your position, you start killing people around you. We don’t do that in this country. We fire them. Trump seems to know how to fire.”

