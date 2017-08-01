Liberals shouldn’t date or reproduce anyway.

Via Daily Caller:

A Washington Post writer wondered whether the progressive obsession with “wokeness” is hurting romantic relationships and our dating culture at large in a piece published Tuesday.

It’s become increasingly common for people to criticize others for their perceived biases and prejudices against minorities as more people feel it necessary to prove how socially aware they are, author Alexa Peters wrote. But with the new desire to be seen as “woke” comes the question of whether some people are lying about their wokeness in order to get ahead in romantic relationships.

“Nowadays, Adams argues, social media has made us all into public figures, thus subjecting us to high expectations all the time,” Peters wrote. “By extension, some savvy daters feel they must project an appearance of righteousness to impress their partner. Emphasis, in my experience, on the word appearance.”

