They’re ratcheting up the rhetoric, hoping it sinks in with North Korea. It would if they were logical. But not sure they are logical.

Via Newsmax:

War with North Korea will be “inevitable” if it continues on its path of developing intercontinental ballistic missiles that can deliver a nuclear payload to the United States’ mainland, even if that means the loss of thousands of lives overseas, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday.

“You’re making the president pick between regional stability and homeland stability,” the senator, a South Carolina Republican, told NBC’s “Today” show.

“They’ve kicked the can down the road for 20 years. There will be a war with North Korea over the missile program if they continue to try to hit America with an ICBM.”

Graham said President Donald Trump has “told me that, and I believe him.”

“If I were China, I would believe him too, and do something about it,” said Graham. “You can stop North Korea, militarily or diplomatically. I prefer the diplomatic approach.”

However, North Korea “will not be allowed to have a missile to hit America with a nuclear weapon on top,” the senator said. “To allow them to do that is abandoning homeland security.”

