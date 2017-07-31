Political policing policies never work.

Via Daily Caller:

New York police officers have their hands tied when it comes to policing the behavior of the aggressive, mostly naked street performers that harangue unsuspecting tourists in Times Square.

Known by the Spanish word for “naked,” the so-called “desnudas” are professional panhandlers who strut about in body paint — and little else — asking for tips to pose for pictures with visitors. Along with other costumed performers, including Minnie Mouse, Elmo and the Incredible Hulk, they often physically accost or hurl insults at tourists who refuse to pony up.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the desnudas to confine their hijinks to Designated Activity Zones (DAZ) in Times Square, but as the New York Post reports, NYPD officers patrolling the plaza are reluctant to issue the ladies summonses when they stray outside the approved area.

