Cultural Appropriation Cop, sounds like a new SJW cable show.

Via Daily Caller:

Officials at the University of Michigan are seeking to hire a new employee who will oversee the taxpayer-funded school’s “Bias Response Team” and “enact cultural appropriation prevention initiatives.”

The full-time employee will have the title of “bias incident prevention and response coordinator” and will bring home a starting salary between $46,000 and $57,000, according to a University of Michigan job posting initially spotted by Campus Reform.

The prestigious public school’s “bias incident prevention and response coordinator” will provide “direct support services to students of concern or in crisis,” investigate reports of bias incidents on campus and enact “cultural appropriation prevention initiatives.”

“Cultural appropriation” is seen as a very serious offense among social justice warriors on America’s college campuses. In a nutshell, it means borrowing elements from another culture without sufficient reverence and citation. In the worst cases, college radicals say, “cultural appropriation” is an extension of racism and even a form of genocide.

