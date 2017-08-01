They don’t care if they upset little kids, it’s all about them.

Pennsylvania Black Lives Matter protesters crashed a children’s event Monday to voice their anger over the police shooting of a black man.

Activists interrupted a speech former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell was giving to commemorate the 11th anniversary of a Philadelphia park’s founding, reports 6ABC. The protesters, angry over the fatal police shooting of David Jones, accused Rendell of having “blood on his hands” at the Franklin Square event.

“And now you have the ultimate politician who is anti-black,” the activist said, turning towards Rendell. “There is nothing but blood on his hands.”

North Philadelphia police officers shot Jones, a black man, in the back after a June traffic stop. The officer, James Pownall, stopped Jones because he was driving recklessly. Pownall gave James a pat-down, during which he felt a gun in the man’s waistband, according to the police account. James escaped as the two fought each other, prompting Pownall to pull out a gun and shoot James in the back as he ran away.

