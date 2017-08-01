Feelings hurt? (Gasp!)

Via The Blaze:

The sale of Confederate flags were banned at a Wisconsin county fair after “someone got their feelings hurt,” a fair official told the LaCrosse Tribune.

“As a board, we decided it wasn’t a necessary item,” John McClelland Jr., vice president of the Vernon County Fair in Viroqua, told the paper. “It’s a piece of our history, but someone got their feelings hurt. So we decided not to sell it.”

He told the Tribune that the fair’s 11-member board voted to ban sales of the controversial flag in June — and then complaints came in about the move: “It goes both ways. You make two people happy and 50 people get angry.”

McClelland told the paper that when he thinks of the Confederate flag, he pictures “The Dukes of Hazzard” as opposed to racism and hate.