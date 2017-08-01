Via NY Post:

President Trump presented his first Medal of Honor as commander-in-chief Monday to a 71-year-old Vietnam vet who risked his life nine times to save comrades as an Army medic and was badly injured.

“Today we pay tribute to a veteran who went above and beyond the call of duty to protect our comrades, our country and our freedom, Trump said at a White House ceremony for James McCloughan.

In attendance were 10 of McCloughan’s former fellow soldiers, five of whom he rescued in a bloody 48-hour stretch during the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in March 1969.

With the uniformed Michigan native at his side, Trump recounted the former combat medic’s heroism in the face of withering fire as he entered the “kill zone.”

