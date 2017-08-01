We’ve been saying this for months. But no one seems to give a darn about the law in their quest to get Trump.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican Arizona Rep. Trent Franks says that Robert Mueller is in “clear violation” of federal law prohibiting a special counsel from having a conflict of interest and therefore must immediately resign as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation.

Mueller’s reported friendship with former FBI director James Comey presents a clear conflict of interest, according to Franks, who is a senior member on the House Judiciary Committee. Federal law defines a conflict of interest as: “a personal relationship with any person substantially involved in the conduct that is the subject of the investigation or prosecution.”

“Bob Mueller is in clear violation of federal code and must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties. Those who worked under them have attested he and Jim Comey possess a close friendship, and they have delivered on-the-record statements effusing praise of one another,” said Franks.

Keep reading…