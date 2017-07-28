Sharpton struggling to remain relevant.

Via Daily Caller:

Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting President Trump for using what he says is an anti-Irish racial slur in a speech on Friday, the civil rights leaders announced.

“Paddy wagon” is the term that offends Sharpton, a former Democratic presidential candidate. Trump used the term — which refers to a police van — during his remarks at an event honoring police officers in Brentwood, N.Y.

Sharpton is upset not just at what he says is an anti-Irish pejorative, he is also taking Trump to task for his advice to officers about how they should treat criminal suspects during arrests.

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just seen them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’” Trump said.