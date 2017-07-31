The plot thickens…

Via Daily Caller:

FBI agents and one U.S. intelligence officer are reportedly claiming that the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s media czar in Washington, D.C. in 2015 was no accident, contradicting official U.S. government claims.

Putin’s media czar, Mikhail Lesin, was found in his hotel in Dupont Circle with injuries to his head, neck and body on November 5, 2015, but in 2016 a federal prosecutor stated that an investigation determined Lesin’s death was an accident, likely caused by drunken falls over several days. Lesin founded Russia Today, a state-funded media behemoth, later to be renamed RT.

But two FBI agents who spoke to BuzzFeed News said that Lesin was actually murdered.

“Lesin was beaten to death,” an FBI agent said. “I would implore you to say as much. There seems to be an effort here to cover up that fact for reasons I can’t get into.”

