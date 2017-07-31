Unbelievable. So they were going to save Nancy Pelosi who of course didn’t need their help. How much time did that cost? And suppose people had died in the interim?

Via Daily Caller:

Capitol Police elite tactical units initially drove toward House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s Georgetown home instead of the Alexandria, Va., field during the shooting at the GOP congressional baseball practice, Bloomberg News reports.

Investigators have opened an inquiry into why the Capitol Police Containment and Emergency Response Team initially responded to Pelosi’s residence, not the field where James Hodgkinson shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others, two sources familiar with the investigation told Bloomberg.

“The Alexandria incident continues to be an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police spokesperson, said.

Keep reading…