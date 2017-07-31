Not mincing words.

Via CBS:

As the Dallas Cowboys begin training camp, Owner Jerry Jones wants to make one thing very clear to his team before the 2017 NFL season begins.

If any of his players want to take a knee during the National Anthem, don’t expect to see them on the roster for much longer.

Last season, Jones told CBS Radio’s 105.3 The Fan, “I got to give a big pat on the back to our entire team, our coaching staff, our entire organization. We strongly, strongly support the flag in every way we support — and it’s almost ridiculous to be saying it — the people who for generations and generations have given it all up so that we can get out here and show off in front of millions of people on television.”

Free agent Quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines after he knelt during the National Anthem last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

