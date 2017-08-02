Feel good story of the day…

Via CNA:

At least 69 people died in a Boko Haram ambush of an oil exploration team in northeast Nigeria, as three men kidnapped by the militant made a video appeal.

Experts said the attack – Boko Haram’s bloodiest this year – underscored the persistent threat it poses, despite government claims the group is a spent force.

“So far the death toll stands at 69,” said an aid agency worker involved in the recovery of bodies after the attack in the Magumeri area of Borno state on Tuesday. […]

On Friday, two suicide bombers struck a camp for displaced people in Dikwa, 90 kilometres (56 miles) east of Maiduguri, killing eight, said local government official Rawa Gana Modu.

In Bama, 70 kilometres (45 miles) southeast of Maiduguri, three young female suicide bombers were killed when their explosives detonated prematurely on Thursday.

“A fourth bomber, an 11-year-old girl, was too frightened to pull the trigger,” said Babakura Kolo, a member of the civilian militia group. “She succeeded in removing her vest and sneaked into town. She was found and taken into custody.”