They need stability in that position.

Via Daily Caller:

There is chatter within the White House that Kellyanne Conway is being looked at as the next communications director, a source within the White House told The Daily Caller.

Anthony Scaramucci was ousted Monday as communications director following a week of publicly feuding with former chief of staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic” in an interview President Trump viewed as inappropriate, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Keep reading…