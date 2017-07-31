Via Daily Caller:

A non-partisan ethics watchdog filed a complaint Monday with the Office of Congressional Ethics against Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in relationship with the developing House IT scandal.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) focused the complaint on the fact that Wasserman Schultz continued to employ and paid House IT aide Imran Awan, even while he was under criminal investigation and banned from the House computer network.

The FBI arrested Awan on bank fraud charges last week as he attempted to flee the country to Pakistan, where he had recently wired almost $300,000. Awan and several of his family members who worked for dozens of House Democrats are suspected of stealing computers and improperly accessing and transferring House members’ computer files. (RELATED: Pakistani Suspects In House IT Probe Received $4 Million From Dem Reps)

