How unique, a liquor store with a dress code.

Via KFOR:

A sign at a metro liquor store is getting some attention after it tells customers to stay out if their pants aren’t up.

“Pull your pants up or don’t come in!!! Try to have some decency & respect for others. No one wants to see your underwear,” said the sign at Midwest Wine & Spirits OKC.

Employees at the store said, even though it may offend some people, the message is clear.

“It’s tacky, and it’s gross and we’re adults. Pull up your pants,” said employee Shana Wiessner.

Wiessner also said it’s a matter of security.

“Usually, when people come in with their pants sagging, it’s easier for them to steal bottles,” she said.

Keep reading…