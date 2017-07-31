Tenure marred by deceptive editing charges from her time at NBC.

Via Free Beacon:

Katie Couric and Yahoo News parted ways on Friday after four years of Couric serving as the organization’s global news anchor.

Couric’s headlining interview show for Yahoo News has been canceled. Her $10 million contract ended in March 2017 and was renewed through June. Couric will continue working with Yahoo News and its corporate parent Oath on a project-by-project basis.

“Over the last four years, Katie has created a vast portfolio of work that has been equal parts inspiring, thought-provoking and fun to watch,” an Oath spokesperson told Recode. “We’re proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to exploring ways to work together in the future.”

