Makes much more professional sense, then you eliminate all the infighting and it’s much more organized.

Via Daily Mail:

The White House said Monday afternoon that all senior aides – including Donald Trump’s family members – will report to new chief of staff John Kelly.

The move marks a change in the West Wing, where first daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, chief strategist Steve Bannon and other top officials have all enjoyed Oval Office walk-in privileges and direct access to the president.

‘General Kelly has the full authority to operate within the White House and all staff will report to him,’ press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday during a late afternoon press briefing.

Asked if that included Kushner, Bannon and other heavy hitters, she replied: ‘That includes everybody at the White House.’

