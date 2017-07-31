Via Free Beacon:

A former NBC employee claims the network blatantly looked for “good-looking employees” and asked that she submit photos before being allowed to interview.

Stephanie Belanger has filed a lawsuit against the network, claiming that NBC’s focus on beauty enabled a toxic, discriminatory environment, the New York Post reported Monday.

In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Belanger alleges disability discrimination, sexual harassment, and termination after she complained.

When Belanger was first contacted for a job as an audio-visual coordinator, the recruiter told her that NBC “specifically asked for good-looking employees.”

The recruiter asked her “to show her Facebook/Instagram profile to NBC before she could be interviewed,” according to the lawsuit.

