His way or the highway.

Via Campus Reform:

Conservative students say the newly-appointed “Diversity Chair” for the University of Central Florida’s student government has a history of hostility toward Donald Trump supporters.

According to Knight News, Grayson Lanza was confirmed to the position by the Student Government Association on June 22, prompting some conservative students to object that he was approved despite repeatedly expressing a desire to rid campus of conservatives.

“And let today be a lesson to all; Trump supporters are not welcome on our campus,” Grayson declared in a Facebook post on October 31, referencing a pro-Trump rally held at UCF.

UCF student Daniel Hanna claims that Grayson was even more explicit in person when the two had an encounter during the rally.

Hanna told Campus Reform that he and several friends “were having a good time waving Trump flags and such” at the rally on UCF’s “free speech lawn” when Lanza and several other students began taunting them with phrases such as “racist” and “sexist.”

Describing the behavior was “very aggressive,” Hanna recalled that Lanza “said multiple times that we were not welcome on campus and that he does not tolerate us.”

“When we started debating politics, I eventually said you know the great thing about this country is we can both differ regarding political views but we can openly discuss it,” Hanna related in an interview with Knight News. “Then I offered him a handshake. He said I’m not shaking your hand, I do not tolerate you and you are not welcome here.”

