Sure you will.

Via IBT:

A Somalian militant affiliated to the Isis terror group is believed to have sent a warning message to US President Donald Trump. Referring to the head of state as the “new pharaoh”, the Isis fighter explained the group’s expansionist aims, suggesting fighters were ready to conquer “Constantinople [and] Rome”.

“You might have your eyes on Raqqah [and] Mosul, but we have our eyes on Constantinople [and] Rome”, the militant said, according to the the SITE Intelligence group, a non-governmental counterterrorism organisation .

Isis captured Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria in 2014, making the two cities strongholds of its self-declared “caliphate”.

However, the group is progressively losing occupied territories in both countries, due to US-led joint offensives. Earlier in July, the Iraqi government declared Mosul liberated from Isis, following weeks of intense fighting.

Raqqa has witnessed intensified fighting in recent weeks, after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias supported by a US-led coalition – started a campaign to recapture Raqqa from Isis. The US said at least 45% of Raqqa was in the hands of the SDF. The US embassy in London and the Department of State have not replied to a request for a comment on the message.