Easy come, easy go.

Via NBC New York:

Anthony Scaramucci is out as the White House communications director, about a week after he took the job, the New York Times reported Monday.

The Wall Street hedge fund magnate took over as the communications director on July 24 but ran into trouble almost immediately with a profane interview with The New Yorker.

The announcement that Scaramucci, a longtime Republican donor and fundraiser, would join the communications team prompted Sean Spicer to step down as press secretary on July 21, 2017.

Spicer had openly denounced what he saw as Scaramucci’s lack of qualifications for the role.

Keep reading…