Guess all the black people already there are out of luck or have to leave, according to the NAACP.

Via Daily Caller:

The NAACP is planning to move forward with a travel advisory warning people to steer clear of Missouri because of the state’s alleged discrimination issues.

Delegates for the NAACP voted on the advisory last week that cautions black people, the gay community and disabled people from visiting the state, reports the News- Leader.

Marla Marantz, a NAACP Springfield chapter member insisted that it is not a boycott over Missouri, but instead a caution for people to be careful when visiting the state.

“Our ongoing issues of racial profiling, discrimination, harassment and excess violence towards people of color have been further exacerbated by the passage and signing of (Senate Bill) 43,” Cheryl Clay, Springfield’s NAACP president, said in a statement to the News-Leader.

Keep reading…