ESPN makes the argument someone should hire this loser despite the fact that he is in fact, a loser.

Via Daily Caller:

The sun came up this morning, and as usual ESPN pundits still don’t seem to understand why Colin Kaepernick is not wanted by NFL teams.

I thought ESPN’s garbage and social justice narrative with Colin Kaepernick would eventually end, but I was wrong. Recently ESPN pundit Josina Anderson lamented the fact that the New York Giants wouldn’t sign the infamous quarterback, who can’t seem find the time to stand for the national anthem, because the state of New York has “voted blue for the last 20 years.”

Josina has a genius point. Owners and general managers should absolutely make roster decisions based on the voting pattern of the home state of the team. Do you own a bunch of guns, hate state income-tax and love trucks? Congratulations you’re now the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

Do you love socialism and mishandling finances? Outstanding, because the Los Angeles Rams have an open running back roster slot with your name on it. Should Johnny Manziel get an automatic roster spot on the Miami Dolphins because he loved to party in his earlier days?

