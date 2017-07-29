Government, solving the real problems of today!

Via NPR:

Look both ways before you cross the street; and if you’re in Honolulu, make sure to put away your phone too.

This week, the city became the first major U.S. city to pass legislation targeting texters and other “distracted walkers” as they step off the curb.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed the bill, also known as the “Distracted Walking Law,” on Thursday, after it was passed 7-2 earlier this month by the city council.

“We hold the unfortunate distinction of being a major city with more pedestrians being hit in crosswalks, particularly our seniors, than almost any other city in the county,” Caldwell said, according to Reuters.

The Honolulu Police Department will begin enforcing the law on Oct. 25. Until then the department, which supports the law, will implement a three-month training and warning period, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

After the law goes into effect, first-time violators will be fined $15-$35, second time violators within the same year will be on the hook for $35-$75, and those who get ticketed a third time will be charged $75-$99.

