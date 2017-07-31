Now all they have to do is figure out how to get them to stop.

Via NY Post:

President Trump spoke on Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after North Korea’s latest firing of an intercontinental missile that could strike the US and the leaders concluded that the regime “poses a grave” threat to the region.

A White House statement on the call said Abe and Trump “agreed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries near and far.”

Trump “reaffirmed our ironclad commitment” to defend ​its allies ​Japan and South Korea from any attack “using the full range of United States capabilities​,​”​ the statement said.​

​At the same time, China shot back at Trump after the president said he was “disappointed” that the country wasn’t doing enough to rein in North Korean President Kim Jong Un’s weapons programs.

​China’s foreign ministry​ said Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions did not happen because of China and the world community needs to cooperate to find a solution.

“All parties should have a correct understanding of this,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

