Via Daily Mail:

President Trump hinted on Monday that he’s prepared to end federal government subsidy payments to medical insurers this week, hastening the implosion of the Obamacare system and forcing congressional action.

And he suggested that members of Congress and their staffs should no longer have a sweetheart deal that gives them taxpayer dollars to offset the cost of enrolling in insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

‘If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn’t it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?’ the president tweeted.

Trump warned over the weekend that he would end the federal subsidies for medical insurance for Congress and the rest of the country if the Senate didn’t act soon.

