What exactly is the point of this? Not wanting to examine history? So I guess we shouldn’t have aired Roots because that would have inspired racists?

Via Daily Mail:

A Twitter campaign has been launched by five women in hopes of getting HBO to scrap its new upcoming show Confederate.

On Friday morning Rebecca Theodore, Jamie Broadnax, Shanelle Little, Lauren Warren, and #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign launched a campaign asking people to tweet #NoConfederate during the Sunday airing of Game of Thrones at 9pm ET.

Created by GOT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Confederate is set in an alternate world where the South won the Civil War and slavery still is legal.

The show has faced intense backlash and social media users tweeted their disdain for the project during Game of Thrones.

