Is he ever in New Jersey anymore?

Via Washington Examiner:

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie doesn’t need to be in his home state to be causing controversy these days.

Video taken on Sunday shows Christie nose-to-nose with a Chicago Cubs fan at a baseball game in Milwaukee at Miller Park during a game between the Cubs and the Brewers.

Ben Hutchinson, a journalist with WISN, tweeted Christie was getting “razzed” by some baseball fans and posted a video showing Christie getting in a Cubs’ fan’s face.

“Yeah, you’re a big shot,” Christie said to the man, while holding a plastic container of nachos.

Christie’s son works for the Milwaukee Brewers.

