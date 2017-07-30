Another failed social experiment.
Via Daily Caller:
France is shutting down its only rehab facility for radicalized individuals after failing to attract extremists, the government announced Friday.
The French government launched its first de-radicalization center in October for people who were “looking for a way out.” The facility has been empty since February and the interior ministry is now moving to close it.
“The experiment has not been conclusive,” the government said in a statement, according to The Local.
Eleven more centers were planned as part of a 40 million euro ($47 million) program. The project would have had the capacity to host hundreds of people, but just nine signed up. All of them dropped out of the one-year course.
Despite the failure, the government has not given up on the project entirely.
In particular, the government will study the possibility of opening smaller-sized structures to host individuals in criminal custody and to develop alternative solutions to incarceration,” the government said.