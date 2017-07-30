You may or may not be being investigated any more for an effort to hurt the president. But you haven’t been exonerated from being an utter fool.

Via ABC:

After Kathy Griffin was photographed in May holding a fake bloodied, severed head of Donald Trump, a ferocious backlash ensued, and the comedian lost gigs and was subject to a Secret Service investigation.

But according to Griffin, she’s now in the clear.

“I am no longer under federal investigation,” she tweeted Friday. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.”

ABC News had contacted the Secret Service for comment.

At a press conference in early June, Griffin’s attorney, Lisa Bloom said, “The Secret Service has reached out to her … a comedian … she has has to retain a criminal attorney … For the first time in history that we are aware of, the POTUS and his family is personally attempting to ruin a comedian … Whether or not you get or like her artistic expression, Kathy Griffin has the right to publicly ridicule the president.”

