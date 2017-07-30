Gossip.

Via Daily Mail:

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told a longtime friend to stop trashing ex-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, two days after Priebus’ erupt departure.

Scaramucci told his pal Arthur Schwartz to ‘cut it out’ after Schwartz took to Twitter Sunday morning and threatened to drop opposition research on Priebus.

‘Mistress much?’ Schwartz tweeted to Priebus, accusing the former top Trump aide of having an affair, of which there is no evidence.

He later deleted the tweets and apologized, telling the New York Daily News that he’s not even sure if the affair accusations are true.

‘It’s just rumors that have been going around for a while,’ Schwartz told the paper.

