The U.S. conducted a successful test of a missile-defense system over the Pacific Ocean, military officials announced Sunday morning.

The test was planned prior to North Korea’s test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

The Air Force launched a medium-range ballistic missile over the Pacific that was “detected, tracked and intercepted” by the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system located at a complex in Kodiak, Alaska, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said in a statement.

“In addition to successfully intercepting the target, the data collected will allow [the Missile Defense Agency] to enhance the THAAD weapon system, our modeling and simulation capabilities, and our ability to stay ahead of the evolving threat,” said the agency’s director, Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves.

