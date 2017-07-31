Trump’s fault.

Via WTOP:

A known MS-13 gang member wanted in connection with two homicides in Texas was caught in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington County police, along with federal agents, arrested 20-year-old Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez on Saturday, while he was walking near Four Mile Run Drive and Columbia Pike.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an all-points bulletin for Herrera’s arrest on July 26. Local law enforcement and ICE agencies received information that the suspect was possibly in Virginia.

Herrera is wanted in connection with two murders in the Houston area. The first warrant is for a shooting in Missouri City, Texas, on June 13, 2016; the second is in connection to a homicide on July 9, 2017.

Herrera, a Salvadoran national known as “Terror,” was one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas, according to an ICE statement. ICE records indicate that Herrera was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in December 2014 when he entered the country illegally in Texas. An immigration judge ordered his removal to El Salvador after Herrera failed to appear in court in June 2015 for his hearing.