Via Fox News:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday again dismissed assertions that she should resign her long-held leadership post, saying “I am a master legislator.”

Pelosi, who has been the House’s top Democrat since 2007, has faced repeated suggestion that she step down since 2010, when Republicans took control of the chamber in a wave election.

“Self-promotion is a terrible thing, but somebody has to do it,” the California lawmaker told “Fox News Sunday. “I am a master legislator. I know the budget to the nth degree … I feel very confident about the support I have in my caucus.”

