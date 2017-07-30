Good advice, really needs to get on it.

Via Daily Caller:

National security expert Frank Gaffney believes President Donald Trump needs to “clean house,” and rid his executive agencies of Obama-era officials.

Gaffney is the founder and president of the Center for Security Policy, a Washington-based national security policy think tank.

“I would have one message [to President Trump],” Gaffney told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “He must drain the swamp. Most especially with respect to the personnel in his own administration.”

The slew of current government employees that are still loyal to former President Barack Obama are stymieing Trump’s foreign policy agenda, according to Gaffney. He believes that six months into Trump’s presidency, there have been many lost opportunities due to this fact.

“I think that that’s primarily a function of the personnel, who have largely been responsible for his own policies inside the executive branch and for the … legislative aspects on Capitol,” Gaffney said, adding that Trump should not waste another day of his presidency by keeping around employees who are not ideologically in sync with the administration.

