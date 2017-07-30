Sean Penn, Michael Moore, and Danny Glover speechless.

Via Breitbart:

The violinist Wuilly Arteaga, who has become a symbol for Venezuela’s struggle for democracy, was arrested on Wednesday during an opposition protest in Caracas, local reports have confirmed.

Arteaga was arrested during a national strike called upon by the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), a coalition of opposition parties, against President Nicolás Maduro’s plans to create a constituent assembly, which critics believe will effectively render the country a dictatorship.

He currently remains in custody at the command headquarters of the National Guard in El Paraiso and is need of medical assistance, according to a series tweet from Alfredo Romero, head of the NGO Penal Forum.

The 23-year-old has become a symbol of the political and humanitarian crisis currently taking place in Venezuela, regularly playing songs such as the Venezuelan national anthem on his violin during demonstrations.

News of his arrest comes just a week after Arteaga was injured by a rubber bullet during another anti-government demonstration, sustaining bloody injuries to both his face and body.

Keep reading…