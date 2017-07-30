Not a hate crime, done by one of their own.

Via NY Daily News:

A 26-year-old Phoenix man was arrested after he set fire to an LGBTQ youth center where he once received services, local media reported.

Darren Beach Jr., was charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports.

Surveillance footage shows Beach enter the facility, called one.n.ten, and douse the building with gasoline before setting it on fire July 12.

One.n.ten said the facility served Beach on and off from 2013 to 2016.

“Our youth whom we serve have been worried. Some are shaken,” the organization said in a release.

“Obviously this young man has issues and needs help,” the release said, noting that the man stopped receiving services when he aged out of the program at 25.

“We had no warning signals from him throughout his time with us. There was nothing to let on that he had anything against our organization.”

Ray Bradford, a former volunteer who had worked with Beach, said he had a “good heart,” KPHO-TV reported.

