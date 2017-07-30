Motive unknown.

Via Reuters:

An Iraqi gunman died in a shootout with German police early on Sunday after killing one person in a nightclub in the southern city of Konstanz, police said, ruling out terrorism as a motive.

“The motives of the man who acted alone are unclear,” Konstanz police spokesman Fritz Bezikofer told broadcaster n-tv.

We are still investigating but the circumstances surrounding the events at the disco in the evening before the shooting are a bit clearer and this led us to rule out a terrorism background.”

The 34-year-old man opened fire in the club in the early hours of Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others. He died in hospital of injuries suffered in a gunfight with police outside the venue. One policeman was also injured.

Police said the gunman had lived in Germany for a number of years and was not an asylum seeker. They added that a dispute among criminals may have led to the shooting in an industrial area of the city.

Keep reading…